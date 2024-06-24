ADVERTISEMENT

Kakinada Municipal Corporation directs YSRCP to stop construction of the party office

Published - June 24, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KAKINADA

The civic body serves a notice on the party district president to show cause why the building should not pulled down within a week

The Hindu Bureau

The town planning wing of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) has directed YSR Congress Party Kakinada district president K. Kannababu to stop the ongoing construction of the party office with immediate effect on the grounds of ‘unauthorised construction’.

The construction of the YSRCP district party office( G+1 building) is in progress at Pyda Vari Street in Kakinada city.

In a provisional order served on Mr. Kannababu, KMC in-charge Commissioner P. Satyakumari has stated, “It has come to our notice that an unauthorised construction is being undertaken by you, contrary to the provision of the Andhra Pradesh Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities Act, 2016”. 

In the order served on June 22, the KMC has also asked Mr. Kannababu to show valid cause why the unauthorised construction should not be pulled down within seven days. A copy of the order is with The Hindu.

