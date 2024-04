April 18, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - PITHAPURAM

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha of the YSRCP on April 18 (Thursday) suffered sunstroke during an election campaign in Pithapuram.

Ms. Geetha is contesting against Jana Sena president K. Pawan Kalyan in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

According to the doctors, Ms. Geetha suffered sunstroke and needs two days rest. However, she is out of danger.