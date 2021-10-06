Kakinada Mayor, Deputy face no-confidence motion

KAKINADA

06 October 2021 00:52 IST

None of the TDP corporators oppose move

A no-confidence motion has been moved against Kakinada Mayor Sunkari Pavani and Deputy Mayor K. Sattibabu on Tuesday during a special council meeting convened by Joint Collector and Presiding Officer G. Lakshmisha in East Godavari district.

In September, the Council members met Collector Ch. Hari Kiran to conduct the special council meeting to move the no-confidence motion against the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Advertising

Advertising

In a letter, they stated that the Mayor and Deputy Mayor have been acting against the development of Kakinada city.

Out of a total of 48 corporators of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation, 43 were present. Three corporators have died while one has resigned. The lone BJP corporator did not take part.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Kakinada City MLA D. Chandrasekhara Reddy, and Kakinada MP V. Geetha were present as ex-officio members of the council. In September, the council completed four years.

In the motion moved against Ms. Pavani (of the Telugu Desam Party), 33 corporators and the three ex-officio members raised their hands in favour of the no-confidence motion. However, ten corporators did not raise their hands either in favour of the motion or opposition to it.

Ironically, none of the TDP corporators opposed the no-confidence motion against Ms. Pavani. In the last two years, 22 TDP corporators have joined the YSRCP and all of them supported the motion.

In another no confidence motion moved against Deputy Mayor K. Sattibabu (TDP) in the same meeting, 34 corporators and three ex-officio members raised their hand in support of the motion. Nine corporators opposed the motion.

Final result

The final result of the no-confidence motion will officially be announced by the State government after October 22. The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the State government not to disclose the result until further orders in the case which was filed by Ms. Pavani.

The next hearing of the case will be held on October 22. Collector Ch. Hari Kiran will submit the no-confidence motion proceedings and details to the State government for further procedure.

Speaking to reporters after the special council meeting, Ms. Pavani has said that she would continue her legal fight against the no-confidence motion moved against her.