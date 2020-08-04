Kakinada GGH turns into COVID critical care facility

The Government General Hospital in Kakinada of East Godavari district has been converted into an 1,800-bedded critical care hospital exclusively for COVID-19 patients.
The State Government has recently designated the GGH as a COVID critical care hospital, as the nearest State COVID Hospital in Visakhapatnam was unable to accommodate COVID-19 patients from East Godavari district.
From August 6, the hospital will no longer admit patients with any ailment other than COVID-19. “Outpatients will not be given admission at GGH for any medical treatment from August 6. Those in need of emergency services, including casualty, should get themselves admitted to private hospitals,” GGH Superintendent M. Raghavendra Rao told The Hindu.
When asked about the impact that the absence of other medical services at GGH would have on patients, Dr. Raghavendra Rao said, “Patients can avail services for casualties and other medical treatment at private hospitals that are part of the Aarogya Sri system. The GGH will henceforth be completely dedicated to the critical care of COVID patients from August 6.”
District authorities had to come up with more infrastructure and medical treatment facilities in the wake of an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in East Godavari district.
