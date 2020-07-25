Kakinada GGH declared State COVID-19 Hospital

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Saturday said that Government General Hospital (GGH), Kakinada, has been designated a State COVID-19 Hospital, where critically-ill patients can be treated instead of rushing them to Visakhapatnam.
“All the designated COVID hospitals are equipped with sufficient facilities, including oxygen and PPE kits. As of Saturday, nearly 6,000 of the 8,595 active patients in the district have been allowed home quarantine,” the Collector told reporters in a video-conference.
“Those in need of critical care are being admitted to hospitals and the rest of the patients are advised home quarantine in the district, where the total tally reached 12,483 as of Saturday morning,” said Mr. Muralidhar.
“A section of people have started a false campaign, alleging that there is insufficient oxygen and medical equipment at hospitals in the district. Such rumours will create panic in the public. Stringent action will be taken against those spreading such false information on the government’s preparedness to tackle the spread of COVID-19,” Mr. Muralidhar said.
Meanwhile, 1,204 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours ending by Saturday morning. Kakinada city accounted for 278 cases while Rajamahendravaram city reported 116 cases.
