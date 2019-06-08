Elderly couple found murdered

An elderly couple was brutally killed by some miscreants in the city on Friday.

The incident took place near the II-Town police station and came to light only through the relatives of the victims.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime) Pallapu Raju, Tummalapalli Satyanandam, 65, and his wife Manga Tayaru, 60, were residing on Mummidivari Street, behind II-Town police station. One of their relatives was trying to contact them over phone from the morning but did not get any response. Relatives visited the house and found the bodies in a pool of blood.

Following a complaint, the police along with members of the CLUES team and sniffer dogs visited the house and collected fingerprints. The police found that the couple were attacked with knives. “It could be a murder for gain, but it is too early to come to a conclusion. We have to question close members of the family and track the loss of cash and valuables from the house,” Mr. Raju said.