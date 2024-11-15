Kakinada district gets two sand reaches, one each from East, West Godavari

KAKINADA

District Collector Sagili Shan Mohan on Friday stated that the State government allotted two sand reaches to collect sand from the Godavari river in East and West Godavari districts to supply it in Kakinada district.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Shan Mohan said, “The Kakinada district does not have a single sand reach. The State government has allotted two sand reaches each in the East and West Godavari districts. The sand to be collected from the reaches will be stored at stock points at Peddapuram, Gollaprolu and Kakinada.”

The Vemagiri reach in East Godavari and Teeparru reach in West Godavari are the two allotted to the district. “We have invited tenders to operate the three stock points and two agencies will be finalised on November 22, so that we will be able to supply sand from November 24,” said the Collector.

At present, river sand is not available in Kakinada district to supply under the State government’s new sand policy.