Kakinada civic body withdraws decision to seize houses and belongings of tax defaulters

Authorities, however, disconnected water connection to 203 households

The vehicle deployed by the Kakinada Municipal Corporation to transport the belongings of tax defaulters.

Authorities of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) have withdrawn their controversial decision to seize the houses and the belongings of the defaulters of various taxes following resentment from the people.

On March 17, the authorities had deployed a few vehicles to seize and transport the belongings of the tax defaulters. The vehicles were also used to spread the word that the houses of the defaulters would also be seized.

On the other hand, the civic body had disconnected the water connection to the households and seized the commercial establishments for failing to clear the water dues and commercial taxes.

On Friday, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar announced that the “decision to seize the houses and other belongings of the defaulter has been withdrawn. The vehicles to transport the belongings of the defaulters have been run only to warn them. We have not executed the decision.”

Notices issued

Water connections belonging to 203 households have been disconnected by March 17. Notices have been served on 3,000 households asking them to clear the pending water tax immediately failing which the connections will be disconnected.

A ‘red notice’ has been served on 2,860 defaulters of various taxes, according to an official release.