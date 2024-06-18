GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kakinada city MLA to submit report on Komaragiri housing site ‘scandal’

Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao alleges former YSRCP MLA D. Chandrasekhar Reddy direct involvement in the ‘scam’

Updated - June 18, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 07:59 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Kakinada city Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao (Kondababu) on Tuesday stated that he would submit a report for action against former city MLA, D. Chandrasekhar Reddy from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), for his alleged involvement in the 350-acre Komaragiri housing site ‘scandal’ within the constituency.

The previous YSRCP government had sanctioned housing sites for 16,500 beneficiaries of the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme at the Komaragiri housing site along the Kakinada-Uppada beach area. Around 250 beneficiaries have built their houses on the site as of June.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy is the mastermind behind the Komaragiri housing site scandal, he was directly involved in land-gathering and filling of the housing site. He lobbied for payment of a higher land price and instead got the deal for land-filling, for which ₹66 crore had been spent,” alleged Mr. Kondababu. “The land was gathered for ₹20 lakh per acre in Komaragiri for the Sagarmala project. However, the land in the same area was bought for ₹40 lakh in the scandal,” he added. 

Mr. Kondababu stated that he would soon submit a detailed report to “expose the scandal” and the alleged involvement of the former MLA.

