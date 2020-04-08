Kakinada bans sale of meat on Sundays

The Kakinada Municipal Corporation has banned the sale of chicken, mutton, and fish in the dedicated markets on Sundays beginning from April 12. The ban also applies to home delivery service.
Municipal Commissioner K. Ramesh Kumar has said that the ban on the sale of chicken, mutton and fish was being imposed to avoid a large number of customers congregating at the markets during the lockdown.
The ban will remain in force until the lockdown is lifted or until further orders from the East Godavari district authorities. However, there will be no ban on meat sales in the rest of the week. The Kakinada civic body is gearing up to implement the ban with the support of the police, and has warned of stringent action against those violating the ban.
