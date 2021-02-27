Kakinada Apollo, GSL Hospital fined for collecting fees from Aarogyasri patients

Joint Collector Ch. Keerthi at a grievance hearing on Aarogyasri services, in Kakinada on Friday.

KAKINADA

27 February 2021 00:33 IST

District Committee serves notices on five more hospitals

The East Godavari District Discipline Committee (Aarogyasri Services) Chairman and Joint Collector Ch. Keerthi on Friday imposed a fine on Kakinada Apollo and Rajamahendravaram GSL hospitals for collecting fees towards medical examinations from beneficiaries of the Aarogyasri scheme.

The committee, headed by a Joint Collector, heard the grievances pertaining to the violation of the Aarogyasri scheme by the hospitals listed under the scheme.

Advertising

Advertising

At its maiden meeting held here on Friday, committee chairperson Ms. Keerthi imposed a ten-fold fine on Apollo and GSL Hospital for collecting the fees towards medical examinations from the patients admitted under the Aarogyasri scheme.

“The committee has also sent notices to five more hospitals, which have reportedly violated the Aarogyasri scheme guidelines in the district. The notices have been served on five hospitals based on the complaints from the Aarogyasri beneficiaries and the hearing is scheduled to be held next week,” said District Aarogyasri Coordinator P. Radha Krishna. The fine paid by the violators will be given to the complainants.

“Violation of the Aarogyasri scheme guidelines and collection of any fee from the beneficiary attracts a ten-fold fine against the actual amount charged by the hospital. In case of a violation of the Aarogyasri guidelines for the second time, the hospital will be denotified from the Aarogyasri scheme for three months,” said Dr. Radha Krishna.

However, the hospital management will have the option to appeal to the Appellate Authority to be listed in the Aarogyasri scheme after completion of the three-month de-notification.

The District Discipline Committee comprises of District Aarogyasri Coordinator, District Coordinator of Hospital Services Dr. Ramesh Kishore, DMHO K.V.S. Gowreeswara Rao, Government General Hospital-Kakinada Superintendent R. Mahalakshmi and Aarogyasri District Manager K. Naveen.

The State government monitors the violation of the scheme through the existing online system being run by the Aarogyasri coordinators.