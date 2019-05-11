Kakarla, another Thiruvaiyaru in the making

The otherwise sleepy village of Kakarla in Prakasam district is all set get prominence with like-minded musicians and music lovers coming together to build a majestic temple for saint-composer Kakarla Thyagabrahmam, popularly known as Tyagaraja.

The Markapur division of Prakasam district is famous for being the native places of two doyens of Carnatic music — Tyagaraja and Shyama Sastry. As his name suggests, Kakarla Tyagaraja was from Kakarla while Shyama Sastry was from Cumbum, 7 km away.

Trinity of Carnatic music

Both, along with their families, had migrated to Thanjavur in the present Tamil Nadu, the citadel of religion, music and fine arts in the Chola era and settled down in Thiruvaiyaru.

Even now, the Carnatic music fraternity paid rich tributes the ‘Trinity’— Tyagaraja, Shyama Sastry and Muthuswami Dikshitar—by assembling in large numbers at Tiruvayaru on the death anniversary of Tyagaraja every year.

Kakarla witnessed a similar gathering of musicians who gathered at the village on Friday to pay rich tributes to the saint poet on his 252nd birth anniversary.

TTD roped in

“We are planning to set up a music college at Kakarla. We are building a grand ‘Smaraka Mandiram’ in memory of the saint composer by roping in the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD),” Managing Trustee of the Thyagaraja Peetam Ganna Thyagarayulu told The Hindu. “Land measuring 4.60 acres has been transferred to the TTD by the Thyagayya Memorial Construction Committee and the work will start shortly,” he added.

‘Pancharatna Kritis’

Meanwhile, the village was reverberated with Carnatic music as both veteran artistes and budding musicians rendered the ‘Pancharatna Kritis’(five gem Kritis) en masse. Later, the Srinivasa Kalyanam was also performed to mark the occasion amid the rendering songs in praise of Lord Rama.