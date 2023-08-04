Kakani Venkataratnam’s contribution to farmers’ struggle remembered

August 04, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Minister for Agriculture and Dairy Development Kakani Venkataratnam’s contributions to the uplift of the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham was remembered on his 123rd birth anniversary, which was celebrated at Tagore Memorial Library in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Tarun Kakani, president of Kakani Ashaya Sadhana Samiti, said Kakani Venkataratnam, also a freedom fighter, was one of the leaders who led the Jai Andhra Movement and fought for the rights of the people of coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.

He demanded that a statue of the leader be installed at Benz Circle. Later, he presented a water cooler for use in the library. Students paid tributes to the photo of the freedom fighter on the occasion.

