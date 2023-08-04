ADVERTISEMENT

Kakani Venkataratnam’s contribution to farmers’ struggle remembered

August 04, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister for Agriculture and Dairy Development Kakani Venkataratnam’s contributions to the uplift of the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham was remembered on his 123rd birth anniversary, which was celebrated at Tagore Memorial Library in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Tarun Kakani, president of Kakani Ashaya Sadhana Samiti, said Kakani Venkataratnam, also a freedom fighter, was one of the leaders who led the Jai Andhra Movement and fought for the rights of the people of coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.

He demanded that a statue of the leader be installed at Benz Circle. Later, he presented a water cooler for use in the library.  Students paid tributes to the photo of the freedom fighter on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US