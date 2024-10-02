ADVERTISEMENT

Kakani sees move to increase power tariffs, impose burden of ₹8,000 crore on people

Published - October 02, 2024 04:04 am IST - Nellore

The burden is likely to be ₹4.14 to ₹6.69 on each unit in various Discoms for the four quarters, he says

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy addressing the media, at his camp office in Nellore on Tuesday.

The Andhra Pradesh government is putting a burden of ₹8,100 crore on the people by increasing electricity charges, says YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Govardhan Reddy said, “During elections, TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had assured to provide quality power without increasing the charges. After becoming Chief Minister, he failed to fulfill the poll promises.”

The YSRCP leader said the ‘Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) charges were different in each distribution company (Discom), and the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses stood at around 7.99% to 10.99%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, there would be a burden of ₹4.14 to ₹6.69 on each unit in various Discoms for the four quarters, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Naidu, who had criticised the true-up charges during the previous government’s tenure, would be levying the same charges on the consumers, he said, alleging that the White Paper on the power sector was full of lies.

“If the Discoms had incurred losses of ₹4,315 crore when the TDP government was formed in 2014, how could the losses reach ₹20,000 crore by 2019. The YSRCP government had cleared arrears of ₹43,744 crore related to free power,” he claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US