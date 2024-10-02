GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kakani sees move to increase power tariffs, impose burden of ₹8,000 crore on people

The burden is likely to be ₹4.14 to ₹6.69 on each unit in various Discoms for the four quarters, he says

Published - October 02, 2024 04:04 am IST - Nellore

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy addressing the media, at his camp office in Nellore on Tuesday.

The Andhra Pradesh government is putting a burden of ₹8,100 crore on the people by increasing electricity charges, says YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Govardhan Reddy said, “During elections, TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had assured to provide quality power without increasing the charges. After becoming Chief Minister, he failed to fulfill the poll promises.”

The YSRCP leader said the ‘Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) charges were different in each distribution company (Discom), and the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses stood at around 7.99% to 10.99%.

Accordingly, there would be a burden of ₹4.14 to ₹6.69 on each unit in various Discoms for the four quarters, he said.

Mr. Naidu, who had criticised the true-up charges during the previous government’s tenure, would be levying the same charges on the consumers, he said, alleging that the White Paper on the power sector was full of lies.

“If the Discoms had incurred losses of ₹4,315 crore when the TDP government was formed in 2014, how could the losses reach ₹20,000 crore by 2019. The YSRCP government had cleared arrears of ₹43,744 crore related to free power,” he claimed.

