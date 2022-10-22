Kakani leads people in paying homage to slain police personnel in Nellore of Andhra Pradesh

The Minister says that the Andhra Pradesh police are at the forefront in adopting the latest technological tools in prevention of crime

S. Murali NELLORE/ONGOLE
October 22, 2022 01:39 IST

As many as 264 security personnel had laid down their lives in the line of duty in the past one year in Prakasam district. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy led people from different walks of life in paying homage to personnel who had died in the line of duty, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, in Nellore on Friday.

SPSR Nellore District Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao, the Minister and other dignitaries placed wreaths and paid their respects to the slain personnel at the martyrs’ column at the police parade grounds in Nellore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that professionalism had been the hallmark of functioning by the Andhra Pradesh police who were at the forefront in adopting the latest technological tools in crime prevention, detection and investigation.

In Prakasam district

In Ongole, Prakasam District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and others, including Superintendent of Police Malika Garg, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma and Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, paid their respects to the personnel on the occasion. As many as 264 security personnel had laid down their lives in the line of duty in the past one year in the district. Rallies were organised to remember them.

The State police worked 24 x7 to maintain law and order, the Collector noted, before distributing mementoes to the family members of slain security personnel.

He recalled the yeoman service rendered by the police personnel when the pandemic was raging. Policing had reached a new level in the State with the introduction of Mahila police cadre at the village level, he noted.

Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year to pay tribute to the 10 Central Reserve Police Force personnel(CRPF) who were killed by Chinese troops in an ambush in the Hot Springs area, near Ladakh, on this day in 1959.

