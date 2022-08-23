Kailash Satyarthi asks NGO staff to make A.P. child labour-free

Nobel laureate tells them to focus on slums and improve girl child literacy

Rajulapudi Srinivas
August 23, 2022 21:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF) founder and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has asked the Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) staff to make Andhra Pradesh child labour-free.

Mr. Satyarthi, who was here, enquired about child sexual abuse, minor marriage, education and trafficking with BBA, a sister concern of KSCF, on Tuesday.

He asked BBA State Coordinators G. Tirupathi Rao and B. Chandrasekhar Rao on the measures being taken to prevent child marriages, trafficking and sexual abuse at different places.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tirupathi Rao explained that BBA, in association with various government organisations, were conducting anti-child labour and trafficking campaigns and seminars to sensitise public against child abuse.

BBA rescued and provided assistance to about 1,500 children during the pandemic and more than 150 children, who were being trafficked to different places, were rescued, Mr. Chandrasekhar said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Satyarthi, while appreciating the staff, asked them to focus on slums and take measures to improve girl child literacy. He advised the BBA representatives to keep a vigil on bus and railway stations and other places to prevent trafficking.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
child labor

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app