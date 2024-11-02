GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kadiyam gang-rape: YSRCP demands detailed probe, ₹25 lakh aid for family of deceased

The 43-year-old woman was abducted by a four-member gang which allegedly gang-raped and killed her before throwing her body into the irrigation canal of river Godavari on October 15

Published - November 02, 2024 08:16 pm IST - KADIYAM

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) East Godavari district president Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, YSRCP State Youth Wing coordinator Jakkampudi Raja and his mother Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi on Saturday demanded a detailed probe into the alleged gang-rape of a 43-year-old worker in a nursery at Kadiyam mandal in East Godavari district. 

The woman was abducted by a four-member gang which allegedly gang-raped and killed her before throwing her body into the irrigation canal of river Godavari on October 15. On October 31, the four accused were arrested and produced before a local court.

The YSRCP leaders led by Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna on Saturday consoled the family members and handed over a financial aid of ₹1.10 lakh on behalf of the party.

Speaking to media, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna demanded ₹25 lakh aid from the State government for the deceased woman’s family and care for her mentally-challenged daughter. Later, the YSRCP leaders submitted a memorandum to East Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) D. Narasimha Kishore for a detailed probe into the case.

