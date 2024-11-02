Kadiyam gang-rape: YSRCP demands detailed probe, ₹25 lakh aid for family of deceased

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) East Godavari district president Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, YSRCP State Youth Wing coordinator Jakkampudi Raja and his mother Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi on Saturday demanded a detailed probe into the alleged gang-rape of a 43-year-old worker in a nursery at Kadiyam mandal in East Godavari district.

The woman was abducted by a four-member gang which allegedly gang-raped and killed her before throwing her body into the irrigation canal of river Godavari on October 15. On October 31, the four accused were arrested and produced before a local court.

The YSRCP leaders led by Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna on Saturday consoled the family members and handed over a financial aid of ₹1.10 lakh on behalf of the party.

Speaking to media, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna demanded ₹25 lakh aid from the State government for the deceased woman’s family and care for her mentally-challenged daughter. Later, the YSRCP leaders submitted a memorandum to East Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) D. Narasimha Kishore for a detailed probe into the case.