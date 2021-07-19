Kadiri receives 21.5 cm rainfall in 12 hours

The temporary bridge that was washed away on the Kadiri-Bengaluru highway, at Mittapalli in Anantapur district on Sunday.

ANANTAPUR

19 July 2021 00:08 IST

Road link to Bengaluru cut off; temporary bridge washed away at Mittapalli

The southern parts of Anantapur district received heavy rain on Saturday and in the early hours of Sunday. As a result, road connectivity was cut off between Kadiri and Bengaluru as the stretch connecting Kadiri with the National Highway 44 via Gorantla was inundated.

A temporary bridge between Gorantla and Kadiri on the Bengaluru-Kadiri highway was washed away at Mittapalli.

The officials asked people to avoid this road, and instead take the longer route via Nallamada and Kondakamarla Cross.

Kadiri experienced 21.5 cm rainfall in 12 hours, which led to the overflowing of several rivulets that empty into the Chitravathi river and flooding of large areas. The Lakshminarayana Swamy temple at Kadiri too was inundated.

Police rescue woman, child

Meanwhile, the Kadiri Urban police rescued a mother and child who were stuck in their house in the Adapala Veedhi area that was inundated.

Manasa, a volunteer in Gandlapenta mandal, along with her 10-month-old baby, had to spend the entire night in their house as they could not move to a safer place. At 4 a.m., she sought police help over ‘Dial 100’.

The police immediately rushed to the spot with the help of inflated tubes and tyres, and shifted the mother and child to a safer place.

Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli congratulated DSP Bhavya Kishore, Circle Inspetor Srinivaulu, and other staff for their immediate response.

House collapses

A house at Ambedkar Nagar in Kadiri town collapsed as floodwaters entered it from the rivulets in neighbouring mandals. However, there were no casualties as the inmates had gone to Madanapalli to attend a marriage. The residents of the colony urged the government to reach out to the family in distress.

Meanwhile, at Sri Reddyvari Palli village of Nallamada mandal, 1,500 sheep were swept away in the waters gushing out of the Bapanaiyya Kunta following a breach in its bund late in the night. About 400 of them perished as they were washed away into a pond nearby, while the others got scattered in the fields in the vicinity. Rescue operations were in progress.

The rainfall (in mm) in various places are as follows: Kadiri (215.4), Lepakshi (100.4), N.P. Kunta (90), Amadaguru (85.2), and Chilamathur (80.6).