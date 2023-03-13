Kadiri in Andhra Pradesh turns a sea of people for Rathotsavam

March 13, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KADIRI (SSS DIST.)

Thousands thronged Kadiri on Monday to take part in Srivari Rathotsavam, an event held as part of the Brahmotsavams, turning it into a sea of people.

Streets apart, every roof, balcony and even treetops were full of devotees, who had come to witness the magnificent spectacle of people hauling the massive chariot and take it around the Mada Streets.

Archakas on the chariot performed pujas and distributed prasadam and flowers to devotees on the route.

Kadiri MLA P.V. Siddha Reddy performed a special puja and pulled Srivari Brahmaratha along with other devotees. The MLA said all arrangements had been made for Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Brahmotsavam.

People from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu come every year to witness the event.