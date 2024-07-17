GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kadapa’s new SP to focus on combatting ganja menace, betting and red sanders smuggling

V. Harshavardhan Raju promises to act sternly against land grabbing and encroachment of landed properties

Published - July 17, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
V. Harshavardhan Raju taking charge as the Superintendent of Police of Kadapa district on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Harshavardhan Raju, said that he will crack the whip on felling and ferrying of red sanders trees from the Seshachalam forest, rampant distribution of ganja, cricket betting and matka betting, and other crimes plaguing Kadapa district.

Speaking to the media after taking over as SP here on Wednesday, Mr. Raju said that it was just ahead of the general elections that he was posted to Tirupati district and after a short stint, he was transferred to this equally-sensitive district.

He assured to act sternly against land grabbing and encroachment of landed properties, urging professional land sharks to mend their ways. In view of the huge influx of people from the district to the Gulf countries for employment and their woes, he offered to launch special measures to tackle the problem.

Earlier, he offered prayers at the famous Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple in Devunikadapa, considered the first step for the devotees visiting from north of Tirumala. He also received a guard of honour from the cops ahead of formally taking charge.

The SP immediately swung into action and inspected various departments such as administration, armoury workshop, communications department, court monitoring cell and Special Enforcement Bureau.

