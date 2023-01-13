Kadapa ZP Chairman refutes land grabbing charges

January 13, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Undivided YSR Kadapa Zilla Parishad Chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy has said that there is no truth in the complaint submitted by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders to the Annamayya district Collector that he is involved in land encroachment in Mandapalle and other villages in Rajampet mandal.

In a statement on January 13 (Friday), Mr. Amarnath Reddy said that neither has he nor any of his family members occupied any land in Rajampet mandal.

Expressing his intention of giving away his assets to a trust that works for the welfare of the poor, Mr. Amarnath Reddy said that his family members had nothing to do with the lands mentioned in the complaint.

He said the area in question, which was like a forest till 20 years ago, has temples, government offices, and welfare halls now.

