Kadapa witnesses two Covid cases

Kadapa district witnessed two positive COVID-19 cases on Friday — one in Sambepalli of Rayachoti constituency and the other in Gandikota village of Jammalamadugu constituency.

The first case, a resident of Prakash Nagar in Sambepalli, is suspected to have come from Koyambedu market in Chennai with a truck load of fruits.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan visited the two spots along with COVID containment officials and gave instructions on the steps to be followed in the vicinity. At the same time, he directed the police to take care of their personal health.

Suicide

Meanwhile, Suresh, employed as a ward volunteer in Yerramukkapalli secretariat in Kadapa city, allegedly committed suicide. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to RIMS hospital for post-mortem. Family disputes are cited to be the reason for his extreme step. Chintakommadinne police have registered a case.