Kadapa witnesses a dip in crime rate in 2023:SP Kaushal

December 30, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - KADAPA

Kadapa district witnessed a dip in crime rate in the year 2023 compared to 2022, said Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on December 30 (Saturday).

He said that the district saw a 29% decline in cases pertaining to bodily offences and a 30% decline in road accidents. Crime against women, property offences and cases of atrocities against SC/ST members also came down during the year, he said.

“There is a 14% dip in the number of cybercrime cases, 30% fall in road accident cases and a 6% fall in the number of cases of violence against women”Siddharth Kaushal Superintendent of Police, Kadapa

Mr. Kaushal observed that the enhanced vigil helped to keep a check on the smuggling of red sanders. Enhanced inter-State collaboration with border security and neighbouring State police forces also led to concerted efforts to clamp down on the menace. “There is a 14% dip in the number of cybercrime cases, 30% fall in road accident cases and a 6% fall in the number of cases of violence against women,” Mr. Kaushal told the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.