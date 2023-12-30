ADVERTISEMENT

Kadapa witnesses a dip in crime rate in 2023:SP Kaushal

December 30, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - KADAPA

A.D. Rangarajan

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal addressing the year-end crime review meeting in Kadapa on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kadapa district witnessed a dip in crime rate in the year 2023 compared to 2022, said Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on December 30 (Saturday).

He said that the district saw a 29% decline in cases pertaining to bodily offences and a 30% decline in road accidents. Crime against women, property offences and cases of atrocities against SC/ST members also came down during the year, he said.

“There is a 14% dip in the number of cybercrime cases, 30% fall in road accident cases and a 6% fall in the number of cases of violence against women”Siddharth Kaushal Superintendent of Police, Kadapa

Mr. Kaushal observed that the enhanced vigil helped to keep a check on the smuggling of red sanders. Enhanced inter-State collaboration with border security and neighbouring State police forces also led to concerted efforts to clamp down on the menace. “There is a 14% dip in the number of cybercrime cases, 30% fall in road accident cases and a 6% fall in the number of cases of violence against women,” Mr. Kaushal told the media.

