Kadapa vets give a new lease of life to critically injured cobra

Regional Veterinary Hospital Deputy Director K. Rangaswamy operates on the snake which suffered several internal injuries and protrusion of intestines; reptile to be released back into the wild after a full recovery

Published - July 14, 2024 08:27 pm IST - KADAPA

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
The young injured cobra receiving critical care at the Regional Veterinary Hospital in Kadapa on Saturday evening.

The young injured cobra receiving critical care at the Regional Veterinary Hospital in Kadapa on Saturday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Regional Veterinary Hospital doctors and staff at Kadapa rallied together to save the life of a critically injured cobra brought to them by a snake catcher late on Saturday evening.

Deputy Director K. Rangaswamy, upon examination, discovered that it was injured by a sharp iron object and a piece of it remained in its body, causing severe internal injuries and protrusion of intestines. With precision, he carefully repositioned the displaced intestines and sutured the wounds. The doctors and staff gave intensive critical care and gave a new lease of life to the young cobra.

The hospital staff, including internship students, farmers, cattle, and puppy breeders, did their best to assist in the treatment process.

Witnessing the recovery of the cobra, there was palpable relief and joy among everyone present at the hospital. The snake catcher said the reptile would be released back into the wild after it completely recovers.

Andhra Pradesh / wildlife

