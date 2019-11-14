Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa to be air-linked to Mysuru, Indore

more-in

Kadapa will soon get direct air connectivity to Mysuru and Indore cities, with Trujet coming forward to run flights to these cities from November 15.This is believed to enhance Kadapa’s visibility in the nation’s air map.

The city already has flight services to Hyderabad, Chennai and Vijayawada and the introduction of the new routes is part of the Central government’s effort to improve regional connectivity.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2019 1:28:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/kadapa-to-be-air-linked-to-mysuru-indore/article29966258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY