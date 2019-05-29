Kadapa TDP blames ‘EVM tampering’ for its defeat

Leaders of the Kadapa unit of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are blaming possible tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for its defeat in the elections.

At the TDP celebrations of the 96th birth anniversary of its founder N.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday, its leaders said they would not accept the results as “people’s verdict”.

TDP’s Kadapa district president R. Srinivasa Reddy said the party was “suspicious” over the results. Apart from boosting morale of party workers by saying “victory and defeat are common”, Mr. Reddy asked them to be prepared for the ensuing local body elections, which will be fought using ballot papers.

‘Votes manipulated’

The party’s Kamalapuram candidate Putha Narasimha Reddy, who lost to Jagan’s maternal uncle P. Ravindranath Reddy, said the party would wrest posts of sarpanch, MPTC and ZPTC members in the elections.

He exuded confidence that the use of ballot papers in the local body polls would work in the TDP’s favour.

Similarly, TDP’s Mydukur candidate and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust board Chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav assailed the YSR Congress Party of manipulating 30,000 votes in each constituency in Kadapa district to win.