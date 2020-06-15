Kadapa Steel Plant to have ₹500-cr. equity

Kadapa Steel Plant will have ₹500-crore equity and negotiations are on with big ticket companies for a joint venture with the State-owned Andhra Pradesh High Grade Steels Limited.
This was revealed during a review meeting on Kadapa Steel Plant (KSP) here on Monday, where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was briefed about the developments and that many big companies were showing interest to be part of the joint venture.
“There will be ₹500 crore equity and negotiations are on with big companies who are showing interest in the venture,” the Chief Minister said.
The officials briefed the Chief Minister about the discussions they held on behalf of High Grade Steels Limited with Hyundai Motors, Tata Steels, Essar Steels, among others, who have shown interest in joining the KSP venture which has a capacity of about 3 million tonne annually.
The meeting also discussed the proposals of the companies. Further negotiations with the companies would be held soon and after finalising the partner, other formalities with the selected company would be completed within two months, said the officials.
Within two years, developing the township and allied infrastructure would be completed. By this month-end soil testing and geo technical survey would be completed. Roads, power supply, main compound wall and other infrastructure would be developed expeditiously, the officials told the Chief Minister.
Industries Minister M. Goutham Reddy, Industries Department Special Chief Secretary K. Valvan and other officials were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath