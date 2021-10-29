Kadapa steel plant gets PCB go- ahead

VIJAYAWADA

29 October 2021 00:19 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has issued Consent for Establishment (CoE) to the Kadapa steel plant at Sunnapurallapalli and Peddadandluru villages of Jammalamadugu mandal in Kadapa district.

APPCB Chairman A.K. Parida said in a release that the environmental clearance had been received on March 9, 2021, and the total project cost was ₹16,986 crore.

The land area is 3,591 acres and the project will have 84.7 MW captive power generation.

The steel plant, A.P. High Grade Steels Limited, will make blast furnace coke, coke breeze, iron shots, wire rods, merchant products, plates and granulated slag.

The production capacity is 3 MTA and the plant’s water requirement will be met from the Gandikota reservoir.