Kadapa steel plant gets APPCB clearance

VIJAYAWADA

28 October 2021 16:31 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) issued Consent for Establishment (CoE) to Kadapa steel plant in Sunnapurallapalli and Peddadandluru villages in Jammalamadugu Mandal of Kadapa district.

APPCB chairman A.K. Parida stated in a press release that the environmental clearance was received on March 9, 2021 and the total project cost is ₹16,986 crore.

The land area is 3,591 acres and the project will have 84.7 Megawatts captive power generation.

The steel plant (AP High Grade Steels Limited) will make blast furnace coke, coke breeze, iron shots, wire rods, merchant products, plates and granulated slag.

The production capacity is 3 Million Tonnes per Annum and the plant's water requirement will be met from Gandikota reservoir.