Kadapa SP visits critical polling stations, directs police to step up vigilance on rowdy sheeters

March 13, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KADAPA

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the police department has begun pinning down known ‘trouble mongers’ and those with crime history across the Kadapa district, with heightened focus on polling stations identified as ‘critical’.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal visited said stations in Proddatur and Mydukur constituencies on Wednesday and directed the officials and staff to increase vigilance on rowdy sheeters. He also directed them to interact with the villagers to gather sensitive information regarding unscrupulous elements.

This is the second phase of the meeting conducted by the police department in the district to provide pre-election guidelines to the staff, where the SP also directed the police personnel to crack the whip on those trying to lure voters with money, liquor or other incentives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Superintendent Muralidhar (Proddatur), sectoral police officers, special branch officers and officials from the election cell accompanied Mr. Kaushal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.