Kadapa SP transferred, Annamayya SP made in-charge in Andhra Pradesh

V. Harshavardhan Raju’s transfer comes in the wake of the alleged negligence of social media activist Varra Ravinder Reddy’s arrest

Published - November 06, 2024 08:48 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
Kadapa Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju, who has been transferred and directed to report to police headquarters at Mangalagiri.

Kadapa Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju, who has been transferred and directed to report to police headquarters at Mangalagiri.

V. Harshavardhan Raju, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kadapa district, has been transferred with immediate effect and directed to report at the Police headquarters for further posting. Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) has placed Annamayya district SP Vasana Vidhya Sagar Naidu in full additional charge of Kadapa, until further orders.

The order comes in the wake of the arrest and immediate release of Varra Ravinder Reddy, a Pulivendula-based social media activist who is believed to be a supporter of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Ahead of elections, Mr, Ravinder Reddy was accused of circulating derogatory posts on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu, general secretary Nara Lokesh, Vangalapudi Anitha, APCC president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy and slain MP Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Narreddy.

Mr. Ravinder Reddy continued to remain elusive in spite of the cases booked against him at Hyderabad and Mangalagiri. The Kadapa Taluk police took him into custody on Tuesday night, but released him within a few hours after serving him 41-A notice.

When the higher authorities intervened into the alleged negligence, the police once again made a vain bid to arrest him. It was in this backdrop that the DGP ordered Mr. Raju’s transfer.

Published - November 06, 2024 08:48 pm IST

