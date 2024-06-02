ADVERTISEMENT

Kadapa SP outlines security provisions, traffic diversions in place for counting day

Published - June 02, 2024 07:53 pm IST - KADAPA

Vehicles passing through the counting centre’s vicinity will be diverted through other routes and a four-tier security cover will be in place around the centre

The Hindu Bureau

Kadapa police have established several measures to ensure tight security across the district and imposed traffic diversions at several places in the city to secure the counting centre set up at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) campus.

Vehicles passing through the centre’s vicinity will be diverted through other routes and a four-tier security cover will be in place around the centre. The district police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) battalion guarding the centre throughout counting day — June 4 (Tuesday).

At a review meeting held here on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal (SP) said that the Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be prepared to reach critical spots promptly on counting day. Policemen ranging from Constable to Assistant Sub-Inspector, who exceptionally deliver their duties on Tuesday would be specially rewarded, he added.

Traffic regulations

“All vehicles, including APSRTC buses, passing through the city will be diverted through the ring road on the outskirts and Section 144 will be strictly in force,” Mr. Kaushal said.

He further outlined that all vehicles from the Rayachoti route will be diverted towards Utukuru Circle towards the Outer Ring Road, those from the Pulivendula route will be allowed only up to Sakshi Circle, those from the Rajampeta route will be diverted through Ramanjaneyapuram towards IRCON Circle, and those from Mydukur and Kamalapuram roads will also have to take the IRCON Circle route.

He later inspected the route meant to be taken by the counting agents and staff to reach the centre.

