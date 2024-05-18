Kadapa SP conducts review meeting with officials on counting duty

Kadapa Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal conducted a review meeting with police officers at the One Town Police station here on Saturday.

The SP delineated instructions regarding the deployment of duties at the field level, for the counting of votes on June 4. He said that no processions or victory rallies will be permitted from June 1 to 6, owing to the counting process.

Mr. Kaushal outlined the provisions to implement house arrests and district boycotts of political leaders if necessary while asserting that any disruption to law and order would result in the registration of cases under non-bailable sections and action would be initiated against pepetrators.

Kadapa DSP MD Sharif, SB Inspector G. Raju, One Town CI C. Bhaskar Reddy, as well as circle officials from across the district attended the meeting.

Memos issued

Meanwhile, the SP expressed concern over the chaos in the Ghousenagar area on polling day (May 13) and issued a charge memo to a circle-inspector (Kadapa One Town), and five sub-inspectors on duty. He said that a departmental inquiry would also be taken up over the issue.

