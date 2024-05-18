GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kadapa SP conducts review meeting with officials on counting duty

No processions or victory rallies will be permitted from June 1 to 6 due to the counting process, he says

Published - May 18, 2024 07:27 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
Kadapa Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal

Kadapa Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal

Kadapa Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal conducted a review meeting with police officers at the One Town Police station here on Saturday.

The SP delineated instructions regarding the deployment of duties at the field level, for the counting of votes on June 4. He said that no processions or victory rallies will be permitted from June 1 to 6, owing to the counting process.

Mr. Kaushal outlined the provisions to implement house arrests and district boycotts of political leaders if necessary while asserting that any disruption to law and order would result in the registration of cases under non-bailable sections and action would be initiated against pepetrators.

Kadapa DSP MD Sharif, SB Inspector G. Raju, One Town CI C. Bhaskar Reddy, as well as circle officials from across the district attended the meeting.

Memos issued

Meanwhile, the SP expressed concern over the chaos in the Ghousenagar area on polling day (May 13) and issued a charge memo to a circle-inspector (Kadapa One Town), and five sub-inspectors on duty. He said that a departmental inquiry would also be taken up over the issue.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.