‘Kadapa sees fall in crime in 2021’

KADAPA

02 January 2022 01:50 IST

The district, known earlier for faction violence, did not witness a single case last year

The number of crime cases registered in Kadapa district took a dip by 800 for the year 2021 against the 5,279 cases registered in 2020, which is projected as an improved crime rate in the district.

While 886 children were rescued and sent to schools under ‘Operation Muskaan’, the department also prevented 119 child marriages. Cases registered under the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act also came down by 8% this year. The complaint receiving platforms increased with the introduction of Spandana, central command control unit, Disha and Cyber Mitra apps. The department also reached out to distressed women in several cases.

Advertising

Advertising

“The culprit who had cheated 300 women by misusing social media platforms was arrested and PD Act was invoked against him. A woman from Porumamilla was rescued from New Delhi using the Disha app. Badvel girl Sirisha’s murder was also busted and the accused arrested in no time. The Ethiopian woman stranded in Kadapa was safely sent home by our Special Branch police.” said Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, during the year-ender meeting in Kadapa.

The district, known earlier for faction violence, did not witness a single case last year, which the police attributed to the sensitisation programmes like ‘Palle Nidra’ and ‘Parivarthana’ conducted by them in the trouble-prone villages.

226 red sanders smugglers held

On the redsanders front, the department registered 61 cases in 2021 against 54 in 2020, arresting 226 accused and seizing 21,000 metric tonnes of wood and 59 vehicles.

“We have ensured that the grievances in the form of petitions received in village/ward secretariats are redressed within a week. We have received 12,000 petitions through Mee Seva and 9,000 in Spandana programmes, most of which have been resolved.” Mr. Anburajan added.