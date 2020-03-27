Kadapa police support vegetable vending at reasonable price

The Kadapa police took an initiative to organise mobile vegetable vending outlets at various locations in Badvel and Mydukur towns in the district on Friday.

Though the COVID-19 enforced lockdown is in place, the congregation of residents on the streets for buying essentials is feared to wreak havoc on the very purpose of social distancing. The department decided to take vegetables to the doorsteps of the public. The other strategy being prevention of hoarding and ensuring equitable distribution at affordable prices. Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan held a meeting on Friday with cargo autorickshaw owners, vegetable market traders and roped in farmers from villages adjoining the two towns and ensured a win-win situation. Ten autorickshaws pressed into service will visit every ward in specific hours, where people can follow the queue system to buy vegetables. Constables posted at the vehicle will ensure that the prices are kept constant. The entire system works under the Badvel Urban police station’s command control unit. Anyone requiring vegetables can contact the command control centre at 9392302424.

“We want to extend the facility for purified drinking water and emergency medical services soon,” Mr. Anburajan said. The mobile number can also be contacted by philanthropists, he added.