Kadapa police solve Cuddalore man murder case, nab accused

The Kadapa police solved a murder case having roots in Tamil Nadu by arresting the accused on Monday.

On November 18, the body of Arul Mozhi Vinoth Kumar (27), a native of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu and working as cab driver in Chennai, was found wrapped in a tarpaulin cover and dumped on the roadside near Nallaguttapalle village in Ramapuram police limits of Rayachoti sub-division.

The accused Vinod Kumar Venkatesan (26), a daily money collection agent of Kancheepuram, walked into the police net on Monday, reportedly out of his curiosity to check the latest updates in the case.

Arul had allegedly taken private pictures of the accused Vinod Kumar’s bride-to-be and had been reportedly blackmailing her for some time, with the intention of marrying her.

Vinod allegedly hatched a plan along with the girl’s brother-in-law Vinayagam (36) and father Narayanan (61) and reportedly roped in professional killers Dilli Babu (33) and Magesh (35) for the task. Barring the groom Vinod, the other four allegedly kidnapped Arul from his residence, killed him and dumped the mutilated body in Kadapa district.

Four days later, a curious Vinod visited Ramapuram to notice the progress in the case and was moving suspiciously in the vicinity of the crime spot, when he was rounded up by the police. He reportedly spilled the beans upon interrogation.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, who produced the accused before the media here on Tuesday, said the other four had surrendered in the Katpadi court in Vellore district, on coming to know of Vinod’s arrest.