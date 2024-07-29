Kadapa police seize 6.6 kg ganja in special searches

ADVERTISEMENT

In a special search organised under the aegis of its District Narcotics Control Cell, the Kadapa police seized 6.6 kg ganja and arrested four persons.

The searches were held simultaneously under Kadapa One Town, Chennur and RIMS police station limits on Monday.

In Chennur, one Pullaiah was arrested and 3.5 kg ganja was seized from him. Janardhan and Obulesu were nabbed in One Town, and two kg ganja seized from them. From RIMS police limits, 1100 grams ganja was seized from the possession of Jagadish.

Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju appealed to the public to dial the toll-free number 14,500 to pass on information about ganja smuggling or consumption, while promising to maintain the confidentiality of the informers.

