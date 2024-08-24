ADVERTISEMENT

Kadapa police seize 1.5 kg gold bars from a youth without valid invoices

Updated - August 24, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 08:04 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kadapa police on Saturday seized 1.5 kg gold bars from a local trader in Kadapa. The seizure occurred during a vehicle check at the Gandhi Statue Junction in Kadapa city. The police apprehended a youth on a bike and upon searching discovered gold bars of varying sizes totaling 1.5 kg in his possession. The youth, identified as Deshmukh Bharat Raja Rao, reportedly admitted that he lacked valid invoices for the gold bars. The Kadapa I-Town police initiated legal proceedings and notified the regional office of the Income Tax Department in Tirupati of the incident.

