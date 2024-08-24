GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kadapa police seize 1.5 kg gold bars from a youth without valid invoices

Updated - August 24, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 08:04 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kadapa police on Saturday seized 1.5 kg gold bars from a local trader in Kadapa. The seizure occurred during a vehicle check at the Gandhi Statue Junction in Kadapa city. The police apprehended a youth on a bike and upon searching discovered gold bars of varying sizes totaling 1.5 kg in his possession. The youth, identified as Deshmukh Bharat Raja Rao, reportedly admitted that he lacked valid invoices for the gold bars. The Kadapa I-Town police initiated legal proceedings and notified the regional office of the Income Tax Department in Tirupati of the incident.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.