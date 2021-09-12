Kadapa police save family from suicide bid

They alleged harassment by a police officer in a land dispute

Swiftly responding to a social media post by a family threatening to commit suicide over alleged harassment and humiliation by a police inspector, the Kadapa police swung into action on Friday night and rescued them at their house at Chagalamarri in Kurnool district.

A farmer, Midde Akbar Basha of Chagalamarri town, on Friday night posted a video on social media, alleging harassment and humiliation of his family by Mydukuru (Rural) Circle Inspector Konda Reddy over a land dispute at Duvvur mandal.

Mr. Basha said in the video that his family, including his wife and two children, would commit suicide in a couple of days if justice was not done to them. The video said that though his family possessed the land at Duvvuru for several decades, the police officer was taking sides with his opponents owing to political pressure and was trying to help them. Basha further alleged that the Circle Inspector had threatened to kill him in an encounter, besides abusing his wife.

The special branch police of Kadapa monitoring social media posts immediately brought it to the notice of Kadapa SP K.K.N. Anburajan, who, in turn, alerted the Duvvuru police. A police team in coordination with the Chagalamarri police rushed to the residence of Mr. Basha and pacified the family and helped them overcome suicidal thoughts. The team also assured the family that a meeting would be arranged with Kadapa SP on Saturday.

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Mr. Basha and his family met Mr Anburajan in Kadapa and poured out their woes, alleging harassment by Mr. Konda Reddy. Consequently, the SP ordered suspension of the police official and inquiry by Additional SP M. Deva Prasad into the issue. Basha told the media that his family felt happy and secured after the police officials promised to do justice to him.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Anbhurajan appealed to the public that they should shun the suicidal thoughts and immediately contact the police through Dial 100 for redressal of problems and counselling