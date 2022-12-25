Kadapa police rescue woman from Gulf

December 25, 2022 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - CHITTOOR

The Kadapa police came to the rescue of a woman in Gulf after she shared a video clip of herself on a social media platform about her plight.

According to the police, the woman, S. Shankaramma(40), of B. Mattam had gone to the Gulf to eke out a living.

Believing the false promises made by a travel agent, she landed at Muscat where she was reportedly subjected to torture.

The woman made a selfie video where she talked about her problems and sent it to Superintendent of Police K.K.N Anburajan and pleaded with the official to help her return to India.

Reacting swiftly, the SP directed Mydukur Deputy SP S.R. Vamsidhar Goud to make all arrangements to bring the woman home.

The police brought the agent to the police station and asked him to make travel arrangements for Shankaramma to return home. The woman safely reached B. Mattam, rejoining her family members.