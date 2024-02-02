Kadapa police recover 650 lost or stolen mobiles worth ₹2 crore

February 02, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KADAPA

In a special drive, Kadapa police have recovered 650 lost or stolen mobile phones and handed them over to their respective owners. Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal, who inspected the recovered mobile phones, here on Friday, estimated the combined value at nearly ₹2 crore.

Owing to the popularity of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, Kadapa district was the first in the State to return lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners. Mr. Kaushal appealed to mobile users to install the tracking software and report their loss immediately to the nearest police station.