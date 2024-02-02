GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kadapa police recover 650 lost or stolen mobiles worth ₹2 crore

February 02, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

In a special drive, Kadapa police have recovered 650 lost or stolen mobile phones and handed them over to their respective owners. Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal, who inspected the recovered mobile phones, here on Friday, estimated the combined value at nearly ₹2 crore.

Owing to the popularity of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, Kadapa district was the first in the State to return lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners. Mr. Kaushal appealed to mobile users to install the tracking software and report their loss immediately to the nearest police station.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.