Kadapa police reach out to farmers in distress, offer ‘bharosa’

The Kadapa police have come forward with a novel system to redress the grievances of the farming community in the district.

As a logical extension to the State government’s ‘Rythu Bharosa’ programme, the police decided to open ‘Rythannaku Raksha’ centres to support the average farmer against immediate threats such as cheating and extortion by local moneylenders, fertilizer and pesticide suppliers and market dealers.

Immediately after its recent launch, two farmers complained about how they had been hoodwinked by traders.

P. Prasad of Jammalamadugu narrated to Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan how his entire groundnut produce of 54 quintals had been taken away by a local trader, without making any payment, citing lack of demand in market. Similarly, S.C. Sidda Reddy of Veerapunayunipalle complained that a trader Puducherry procured his entire onion crop, now in huge demand, and gave cheques worth ₹3.65 lakh which bounced later.

Mr. Anburajan announced that ‘Rythannaku Raksha’ centres would be established at all police sub-divisions in the district to help farmers in distress.