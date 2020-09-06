Kadapa police order externment of ‘Matka don’

The Kadapa district police have ordered externment of ‘Matka’ don Madhar Saheb (60) for six months, taking a serious view of his alleged involvement in a series of crimes revolving around Matka gambling. The move follows Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan’s decision to banish anti-social elements from the district.

The department has decided to initiate bind-over proceedings against those having two or more cases and externment by invoking P.D. Act on those having five or more cases. Madhar Saheb, a resident of Radhakrishna Nagar in Kadapa town, is an accused in sixteen such cases.

Collector Ch. Hari Kiran has issued orders to this effect, based on Mr. Anburajan’s recommendations. “This is for the first time that a serious punishment like externment is awarded to an accused in gambling cases”, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kadapa town) U. Suryanarayana at a press meet here on Sunday. He said the serious punishment was a warning to those resorting to similar offences and hence would act as a deterrent.