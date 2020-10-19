Kadapa police help child reunite with parents in an hour

The Kadapa district police acted fast to reunite a child with his parents within an hour of his getting lost, here on Sunday.
The young boy was found crying near the Sub-Jail at Jammalamadugu on Sunday, when a Blue Colt constable named Mastan Vali saw him and asked him about his parents. When the boy was unable to give details, Mr. Vali clicked a picture of the boy and uploaded it to local WhatsApp groups. The boy’s parents then got to know of his location and rushed to the spot.
The boy’s father Dara Joshua and mother Vimala, hailing from Garisaluru in Peddamudiyam mandal, said they had come to Jammalamadugu for a family function when they lost their son. Sub-Inspector Ravi Kumar provided counselling to the parents and handed over the boy to them within an hour. Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan appreciated his men for the swift action.
