GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kadapa police develop AI tool to provide easy access to poll-related information

Election Mitra provides quick, user-friendly, and authentic access to thousands of pages of election-related literature, say the police officers

April 14, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KADAPA

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Kadapa Police has developed an AI-based search tool, Election Mitra, to provide quick, user-friendly, and authentic access to thousands of pages of election-related literature. Users can interact with the database using natural human language by visiting the website: www.electionmitra.in.

A press release from the office of the Kadapa SP on Sunday said that the tool has incorporated more than 25,750 pages of source literature, including election-related manuals, handbooks, compendiums, circulars, press notes, notifications, Model Code of Conduct codes, and police-related literature such as the major criminal laws (IPC, CrPC, IEA, etc.), the Andhra Pradesh Police Manual, and other documents like draft SOPs (standard operating procedures) for police investigation, sourced from training material used in police training academy, to help police officers of all ranks with relevant information.

The Election Mitra tool has been designed to simplify the process of accessing information from scattered sources, which total more than 25,000 pages of text regarding the rules, regulations, guidelines, and instructions governing the election process. This tool makes it easy and authentic to refer to and obtain any required information from this vast source literature at any time.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.