April 14, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KADAPA

The Kadapa Police has developed an AI-based search tool, Election Mitra, to provide quick, user-friendly, and authentic access to thousands of pages of election-related literature. Users can interact with the database using natural human language by visiting the website: www.electionmitra.in.

A press release from the office of the Kadapa SP on Sunday said that the tool has incorporated more than 25,750 pages of source literature, including election-related manuals, handbooks, compendiums, circulars, press notes, notifications, Model Code of Conduct codes, and police-related literature such as the major criminal laws (IPC, CrPC, IEA, etc.), the Andhra Pradesh Police Manual, and other documents like draft SOPs (standard operating procedures) for police investigation, sourced from training material used in police training academy, to help police officers of all ranks with relevant information.

The Election Mitra tool has been designed to simplify the process of accessing information from scattered sources, which total more than 25,000 pages of text regarding the rules, regulations, guidelines, and instructions governing the election process. This tool makes it easy and authentic to refer to and obtain any required information from this vast source literature at any time.