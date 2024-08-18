Kadapa police crackdown on drinking at public places

To put a check on drinking in public places in the city, Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju recently ordered the removal of shrubs to eliminate the hideouts for public drinkers.

A total of 254 places where public drinking is practised were identified across the district and the shrubs were removed on a priority basis with the workforce of Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments.

The newly-elected school management committees were also roped in the process, as the members helped identify spaces like school playgrounds, areas abutting compound walls etc., that were used by alcoholics to drink publicly. “This effort also helps make the school premises look clean and better,” says a committee member.

The police have also booked 1,064 cases of public drinking in the last 15 days. “We intend to send the message that one has to face punitive action for violating the law,” Mr. Raju said.

While 155 cases were booked in the Kadapa sub-division, 311 cases were booked in Mydukur, followed by 232 in Proddatur, 182 in Pulivendula and 184 in Jammalamadugu sub-divisions.

