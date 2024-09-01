GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kadapa police crack the whip on ganja peddling, public drinking

Published - September 01, 2024 08:07 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kadapa district police intensified their vigil on vices such as ganja peddling, drinking in public places, gambling and betting, and have cracked the whip on the offenders. The continuous raids resulted in the booking of cases on 2,096 persons during the last one month. The serious measures were announced well in advance by the Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Harshavardhan Raju.

The first step that the police initiated was to clear the shrubs and bushes in public places, especially near school compounds, which served as a safe hideout for such offenders. According to the statistics released by Mr. Raju on Sunday, the raid on ganja peddlers led to the arrest of 34 persons in 12 cases, out of which 25.01 kg of contraband was seized.

Cricket, matka betting and cockfights have been the major forms of gambling in Kadapa district. Police conducted raids on such activities, booked 61 cases and arrested 354 gamblers, seizing ₹9.03 lakh cash. Similarly, 12 persons involved in cockfights were arrested and ₹24,300 seized in August.

Meanwhile, 4,429.37 litres of illicit liquor was seized and 39 members arrested from the Karnataka border.

The police also arrested 64 persons involved in illegal sand mining and transportation, slapped 48 cases and seized 181 tonnes of sand and 52 vehicles used for smuggling the same. Apart from this, police initiated bind over measures on 130 anti-social elements involved in 33 cases and conducted counselling for 585 persons having rowdy sheets against their name.

The police department has urged the public to inform them by dialling ‘100’ about such illegal and immoral practices, with an assurance to keep the details of the informers confidential.

